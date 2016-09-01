The Economic Crisis Is So Severe For the First Time Ever States File Bankruptcy
Never before in the history of the United States have we had such a severe crisis that states are forced to consider bankruptcy filing. A constitutional amendment is required to even make it possible for states to file bankruptcy. Bail outs or bankruptcy Illinois puts the federal government between a rock and a hard place in economic collapse 2017. Bank panic or currency crisis
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment