The Deep State Plans Are In Jeopardy, In Desperation They Are Considering This
Kathy Griffin is now playing the victim card as venues cancel her shows. The world is reeling from Trump removing the US from the Paris Climate Accord. The deep state is now desperate and is planning to retaliate to punish the US in not following what they want to do. EU says they will not renegotiate the deal. Trump is thinking about removing the sanctions from Russia, but will do it at the right time. NATO is now participating in the campaign against the IS. The deep state plans are going south and they are losing everything they have been working for.
Posted by Bob Chapman
