The Criminal Empire Has No Where To Go, What's Their Next Move

Obamacare is losing another 2 million people, they are not signing up because it is to expensive. Sessions was being questioned about meeting with Russians, this is a dead end. After 6 months there is no evidence of Russian collusion. North Korea released an American citizen and is transporting this individual back to the US. The President is meeting with the President of South Korea. USS Carl Vinson is headed back to Pearl Harbor. Syria has taken the border and is now controlling it. Tillerson says Trump has no authorization to strike Syrian, Russian or Iranian troops.
