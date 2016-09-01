Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Collapse Will Be Driven By A Credit Collapse, Has The Date Been Set?







 Corporations are now looking at block-chain technology. Visa, Microsoft and many others are turning towards the crypto world while the corporate media and the banking community will begin to tell you how bad the block-chain is. The BIS is warning that a recession is headed our way, the corporate media is already putting out more articles of a recession. Goldman, Citi and BofA are now blaming the Fed for the past recessions. A Hedge fund manager has predicted a date of the collapse of the economy, now you know we are getting close.



