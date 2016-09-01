The Collapse Will Be Driven By A Credit Collapse, Has The Date Been Set?
Corporations are now looking at block-chain technology. Visa, Microsoft and many others are turning towards the crypto world while the corporate media and the banking community will begin to tell you how bad the block-chain is. The BIS is warning that a recession is headed our way, the corporate media is already putting out more articles of a recession. Goldman, Citi and BofA are now blaming the Fed for the past recessions. A Hedge fund manager has predicted a date of the collapse of the economy, now you know we are getting close.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment