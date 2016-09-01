The Central Bankers Have Been Using The Last 9 Years To Protect Themselves
Greek government is getting ready to freeze pensions to 2022 as a requirement for more debt. Someone dumped 4 billion on notional gold contracts and silver contracts.Consumers are tapped out and the purchases of autos, student loans and using the credit cards is now slowing down. The next asset bubble cracks and it is spreading fast.The bail-in era has arrived, the tests are complete and now the central banks are ready when banks start to fail. The central banks have been purchasing the stocks of companies, they have been propping up the market, and now they can bring down the market very easily.
Posted by Bob Chapman
