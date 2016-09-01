The Central Bank Economic Structure Is Being Unwound In Preparation For The Reset
UMich consumer sentiment is in decline as more and more people do not see the economy improving. Illinois, Connecticut and 14 other states are all facing the same problem, not enough funds and big bills, this will not end well. The EU banking system is worse than we originally thought and what the EU wants us to believe. According the BIS Trump's tariff system will bring down the economy, the corporate media is now playing this up. Everything that is being done is in preparation for the great reset we are going to experience, manufacturing needs to be brought back, these agreements need to be removed and trade must be re-established with countries.
Posted by Bob Chapman
