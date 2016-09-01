The Awakening - Full Documentary
An independently produced documentary covering controversial topics and and an awakening being noticed around the world.
From Australian researcher, activist and author Max Igan:
"In this film I have attempted to explain to you, the real structure of this reality, the nature of energy and of the light and sound that make up this entire universe and everyone and everything contained within it. I have attempted to show you that this understanding is supported both by ancient traditions and also by modern science. I will say to you again now that all that actually exists within this or any other reality is pure conscious energy."
Tune into that unknown space that you've always suspected is there, behind your eyes.
Bob Chapman
