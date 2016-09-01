The Alex Jones Show - Sunday 6/25/17: Today's News, Roger Stone, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
Date: Sunday June 25, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, June 25: Trump Defies Globalists - President Trump has routed the technocrats by boosting American energy production. This is a huge boost to the US economy and national sovereignty. Also, establishment Democrats are under fire to let go of the fake "Russian collusion" narrative that is displacing focus on other issues. This upcoming week is shaping up to be a huge one for the president, and we explain why. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
