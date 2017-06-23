The Alex Jones Show - HD Commercial Free - Friday (6-23-17) Max Keiser, Michael Malice, Katie McHugh
Date: Friday June 23, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, June 23: Trump Says Dems Deserve Pelosi - President Trump indicated that Democrats deserve to keep embattled leader Nancy Pelosi steering the ship because she’ s a bad asset. In geopolitical news, journalist Michael Malice, who wrote an unauthorized biography on Kim Jong Il, explains what exactly is going on in North Korea today. Also, former Breitbart reporter Katie McHugh speaks out on the war against independent thought. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment