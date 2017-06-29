The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 6/29/17: Today's News, Robert David Steele #UNRIG
Date: Thursday June 29, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, June 29: Robert David Steele #UNRIG Trump Winning Fight Against MSM - President Trump tweeted at MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough this morning, calling them crazy Mika and psycho Joe. Trump's travel ban is set to take effect tonight and protests are expected. Also, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov warns that the United States is preparing a false flag “provocation” as a pretext to launch a military assault on Syria. Tune in!
Posted by Lisa Chapman
