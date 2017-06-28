The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wed. 6/28/17: Roger Stone, Doug Hagmann, James Wesley Rawles
Date: Wednesday June 28, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, June 28: Trump Declares War on Fake News - President Trump is exposing how the establishment media is an enemy to the people that is trying to keep humanity contained in a lower level of consciousness. DC insider Doug Hagmann explains what the Project Veritas expose of CNN means for the rest of the media. And survivalist expert James Wesley Rawles explains what will happen next as well as break down the latest news concerning the earthquakes in Yellowstone. Tune in!
