The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 6/27/17: CNN Admits Trump/Russia Story is BS
Date: Tuesday June 27, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, June 27: CNN Admits They're Fake News - A new video released by Project Veritas revealed the network pushes Trump-Russia hysteria despite knowing the whole story is a witch-hunt. The EU has fined Google 2.7 billion dollars for favoring its own comparison-shopping service. Also, John Kiriakou and Joseph Hickman will discuss the C.I.A.'s use of techniques and more. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
