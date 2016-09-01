The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 6/26/17: Tommy Robinson
Date: Monday June 26, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, June 26: Trump Travel Ban Ruling - The Supreme Court has approved a limited version of President Trump's executive order banning travel from six terror prone nations, with further arguments to be taken up in October. Meanwhile, speculation is rife Trump could have a second Supreme Court nomination, as Justice Anthony Kennedy is expected to retire soon. On today's show, Rebel Media's Tommy Robinson breaks down the immigrant influx affecting Europe. Also, former State Dept. insider Michael Springmann discusses how a CIA program gave terrorists U.S. visas. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
