The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 6/21/17: Gary Heavin, Joe Biggs
Date: Wednesday June 21, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, June 21: Democrats Lose Again - Dems are licking their wounds yet again following defeats in special elections across the country, where they hoped voters would turn back the Trump tide. We'll break down why the party's anti-Trump platform isn't working, and also look at former DHS Chief Jeh Johnson's testimony on Russian meddling in the US election. Amerigeddon filmmaker Gary Heavin joins the show for his take on the latest news and North Korea's EMP threat to America. And Infowars White House Correspondent Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down the Democrats' election plight. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
