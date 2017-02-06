The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 6/2/17: Trump Climate, Bilderberg 2017
Date: Friday June 02, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, June 2 - Paris Climate Aftermath: After Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of Paris climate accord liberals went completely insane. Survivalist expert and author James Wesley Rawles joins today's program along with James O'Keefe of Project Veritas who is currently being sued over an undercover video released last year. Infowars reporters will be joining the show live from Chantilly, Virginia for this year's coverage of Bilderberg. We'll also take your calls during this powerful broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Bilderberg 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment