The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 6/1/17: Lord Christopher Monckton
Date: Thursday June 01, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, June 1 - Bilderberg Global Elite Meet in Secret: Infowars is on the ground in Chantilly, Virginia, the site of the 65th annual Bilderberg elitist confab. Among topics to be addressed at the secretive meeting: Russia, "the war on information" and the Trump administration. We'll also look at Hillary Clinton's comments that Infowars works with Russia and is responsible for her election loss, and delve into Trump's pivotal decision on the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll also take your calls during this powerful broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Lord Christopher Monckton
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment