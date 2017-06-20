Steve Quayle May 28,2017 - The Coming Economic Collapse Of America
I saw the human behavior of American Citizens become animalistic in a dream , after our economy collapsed in a dream God gave me two years ago. In the dream a natural disaster had hit the West coast and our economy crashed. There were no existing police and I was on a bus trying to escape on a school bus , but the school bus was raided of violent robbers and sick men. What the elite are doing is straight from Hell its self. Whats traffic so many in the body of Christ are in total denial that these events are coming.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Steve Quayle
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment