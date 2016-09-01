Start The Countdown, The Summer Months Are The Elite's Time To Create Havoc
Project Veritas reports that CNN made up the entire Russian collusion story for ratings. CNN retracts other fake stories and fires others. China and other countries are listed for human trafficking. Russia says placing sanctions on North Korea will not help the situation. Trump says the Senate's Russian sanction bill goes against the constitution. The elite are now pushing their agenda. An anonymous source from the White House told the corporate media that Syria is getting ready to launch another chemical attack. The White House says that Assad will be punished if this is done. The summer months are normally the time the elite push their agenda's, especially during the month of August.
Bob Chapman
