Spain Bank COLLAPSES! Bailout for Just €1 as EU Completely Falling Apart!

Just when you thought the turbulence was over, Europe comes back to save the day. A Spanish bank was just about to fail and the technocrats stepped in to ensure the too big to fail policy is implemented. Any corporation deemed too important to the economy must be bailed out at any cost. The dominoes continue to fall.
