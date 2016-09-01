Setup Initiated, The Central Banks Are Close To Pulling The Plug On The Economy
India joins the Bitcoin revolution. Ford is not building a plant in the US and it is not building a plant in Mexico, they decided to go to China. Illinois comptroller says they are very close to a major crisis. Existing homes sales popup but first time buyers only accounted for 33% of all sales. Many of the other sales were investment firms. China tries to stop the yield curve from flattening or inverting but could not do it. The central bank is getting ready to blame the economy collapsing on Trump, already he is getting blamed for falling oil prices. As oil prices fall, and other economic indicators point to major problems int he economy it is only a matter of time before the entire system comes down.
