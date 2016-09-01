Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Satanic Evil, GangStalking & Mind Control - Dr. Eric Karlstrom, PhD



Jeff Rense & Dr. Eric Karlstrom, PhD - Satanic Evil, GangStalking & Mind Control





﻿
solution is simple. .
1 abolish usery banking
2 abolish international corporation
3 abolish secret societies
4 abolish UN control
5 abolish all alphabet agencies
6 bring military home to get the job done.
7 use the constitution
8 no dual citizenship in government
9 rain the government stolen patent office and use it to make America great again.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers