Satanic Evil, GangStalking & Mind Control - Dr. Eric Karlstrom, PhD
Jeff Rense & Dr. Eric Karlstrom, PhD - Satanic Evil, GangStalking & Mind Control
solution is simple. .
1 abolish usery banking
2 abolish international corporation
3 abolish secret societies
4 abolish UN control
5 abolish all alphabet agencies
6 bring military home to get the job done.
7 use the constitution
8 no dual citizenship in government
9 rain the government stolen patent office and use it to make America great again.
