RonPaul Interview Edward Snowden june 2017 | Security...or Surveillance?
In this interview with NSA-whistleblower, activist and human rights advocate, Edward Snowden, we talk to him about the history of democracy - civilization - human rights - civil rights freedom individualism and so on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment