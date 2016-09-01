Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

RonPaul Interview Edward Snowden june 2017 | Security...or Surveillance?


In this interview with NSA-whistleblower, activist and human rights advocate, Edward Snowden, we talk to him about the history of democracy - civilization - human rights - civil rights freedom individualism and so on.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers