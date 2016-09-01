ROBERT KIYOSAKI PREDICTS THE NEXT FINANCIAL CRISIS

Find out what central bankers and politicians plan to do after the next financial crash. Jim Rickards, author of “The Road to Ruin,” joins Robert and Kim and offers a clear-eyed view of how the next collapse will unfold and what you can do to preserve your wealth. Rickards has worked inside Wall St. and consulted at the highest levels of government. His insights are illuminating and rooted in social science and economic history.
