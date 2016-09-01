RED ALERT: The Dollar Will Collapse 100% on AUGUST 2017! Ron Paul Last Warning To America
Dr. Ron Paul is a rare, real-thinking true Human Being, a total shame for the most slipery, selfish, money-lobbied, politicians who were supposedly well paid for defending and protecting most citizens rights and necessities . Dr Paul is brilliant, just, fair, real and its is said that he did not become a President of the US. See the truths that he courageously raise against the Zionist, self proclaimed BS, stupid, chosen people by God; as if a real God would pick a specific clan of people in detriment of others, only manipulative self-serving peoples gang would propagate this impossible heresy. according to the Elders of Zion and their propagators and rich Media. Our greedy, materialistic, selfish civilization is in a fast down the hill, inevitable, collision course. Period. Beware, save my words and challenge me 10 -15+ years from now. It is a challenge that am ready to take with full confidence....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment