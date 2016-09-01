Qatar diplomatic crisis

Six Arab countries, led by the Saudis, suspended diplomatic relations with Qatar and accused the energy-rich state of sponsoring terrorism. Some of the involved nations have already issued travel bans to Qatar, which has created an immediate crisis for the country.
Most of
the involved governments don’t see eye to eye and have their own reasons
to cut relations with Qatar. And, even though the development may come
as a surprise, one thing is certain, the crisis has more to do with the
long-standing geopolitical tensions, rather than security.
