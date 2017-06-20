Putin Warns The World, The Global Economy Is About To Change
Job numbers are in and they are terrible. More people have left the job market but the unemployment number decreased to 4.3%. The US is now at full employment but these are part-time jobs and there are millions without jobs. Stores are continually closing, auto sales are declining at the same time everyone is employed. GDP now is forecasting a 4% growth rate for this year, completely impossible but this is the plan to show the old system doesn't work and to crash the system at the same time. Putin is warning the world that the global economy is about to change
Bob Chapman
