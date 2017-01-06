President Donald Trump Withdraw From Paris Accord Agreement Press Conference Climate Change Decision
President Donald Trump will make a statement regarding the Paris Accord in White House on June 1, 2017. President Trump hasn’t made a final decision on whether the U.S. will quit the Paris Accord on climate change, but White House officials indicated Wednesday that he was headed in that direction, setting off a worldwide reaction.
News that Trump would leave the agreement immediately drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and prominent business leaders like Elon Musk.
Building suspense about America's role in the world, President Trump planned to announce Thursday whether the U.S. would remain a signator to the Paris climate agreement. The White House signaled a withdrawal was likely, but Mr. Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.
President Donald Trump’s schedule is sparse for tomorrow with just an intelligence briefing, a meeting with his National Security Advisor and a statement on the Paris Climate Accord in the Rose Garden.
President Trump’s schedule for Thursday – 6/1/17
10:30 AM Receive daily intelligence briefing – Oval Office
11:00 AM Meet with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster – Oval Office
3:00 PM Make a statement regarding the Paris Accord – Rose Garden [Live Stream]
