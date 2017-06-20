Plans Are Now In Full Swing To Locate And Expose The Criminal Empire

Comey's public hearing was a flop for the deep state, the deep state is in panic mode and now Trump and others will begin operation locate and expose. Jeff Sessions is pushing hard to find and to bring to justice the pedo ring. NSA leaker Winner wanted to burn down the White House. The push is on to remove the terrorists camps in Qatar and other deep state locations. The terrorists in Syria are on the verge of being driven out, as the Syrian and Russian forces capture the border and take control.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment