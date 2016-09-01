Peter Schiff vs Diana Carew debate about colleges

Peter Schiff : Overpaying for worthless degrees is not going to help the economy
Progressives and Marxists are always the same.
Step 1: Implement shitty government policy and ignore people telling you it'll fail and pointing out the flaws.
Step 2: Watch said program fail.
Step 3: Blame business/market for the problems the govt. created & advocate for more govt.
