Peter Schiff : Political Theater Trumps Economic Data
what pisses me off is Trump shakes hands with the Saudis sells them massive arms and they are the biggest terriosim sponsor they are responsible for the towers... and now he has the nerve to talk about Qatar because the Saudis are having problems with them... how can you tell one side stop funding terriorissm when you only saying for the Saudis who are the biggest terriosim sponsors.... Saudis paid trump swell
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Peter Schiff
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment