Paul Craig Roberts Outside The Box Interview -- Jun 28, 2017
Paul Craig Roberts Interview
My talk with Paul Craig Roberts former assistant treasury secretary to Ronald Reagan. We talk about the Theresa May deal with DUP, Jeremy Corbyn, the Brexit shambles, Donald Trump, Syria, the provocation of Putin, the Deep State, and the lethargy and reluctance of people globally to protest, stand up, and demand an end to continual wars for profit.
