ORWELLIAN NIGHTMARE -- Facebook Now Has a Patent to Literally Use Your Camera and Watch
Facebook Now Has a Patent to Literally Use Your Camera and Watch Your Emotional Reactions
In its latest dystopian innovation, Facebook has decided it would like to surreptitiously spy on people through their cameras, employing contentious facial recognition technology to analyze their emotions — in essence, this amounts to reading a person’s mind.
A recently-resurfaced patent filed by Facebook previously
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: ORWELLIAN NIGHTMARE
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment