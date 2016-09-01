NSA Whistleblower: ‘Most Probable’ That NSA Has Recordings of Trump Phone Calls with James Comey!!
William Binney, a former highly placed National Security Agency (NSA)
official turned whistleblower, surmised it is “very likely, in fact,
most probable” that the NSA has recordings of President Donald Trump’s
phone conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
