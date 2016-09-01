New patent shows Facebook wants to "secretly" watch you through your webcam

Facebook is considering secretly watching and recording users through their webcams and smartphone cameras, a newly discovered patent suggests.
The document explains how the company would use
technology to see how your facial expressions change when you come
across different types of content on the site.
