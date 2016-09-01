Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

New patent shows Facebook wants to "secretly" watch you through your webcam

 Facebook is considering secretly watching and recording users through their webcams and smartphone cameras, a newly discovered patent suggests.

The document explains how the company would use technology to see how your facial expressions change when you come across different types of content on the site.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers