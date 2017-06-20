MUST WATCH!! JIM WILLIE - Goodbye to the US Dollar & US Treasury Bonds (JUNE 2017)
Guest: Jim WILLIE Report Date: JUNE 9th,2017 🚩 Jim Willie says cryptocurrency technology will replace the dollar... Willie sees gold-backed cryptocurrencies to be released. At that time, you can say goodbye to the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury bonds. "There is a direct assault against the demand for gold and silver." Jim Willie says there's tremendous demand for precious metals because of suppressed prices. But some are experiencing restrictions to buying physical gold and silver, he says. 🚩 Are You Prepared For The Coming Economic Collapse And The Next Great Depression?
Posted by Bob Chapman
