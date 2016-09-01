MUST HEAR TRUTH: A MATRIX OF DEVIANCE -- Gonz Shimura
The self-described "wickedest man in the world" Aleister Crowley subscribed to a Luciferian doctrine that remains just as entrenched today as it was in the days of Jesus Christ, and before.
Gonz Shimura from the facelikethesun You Tube channel explains, "Crowley's philosophies have always been a big part of the entertainment industry, if you like at it now nothing has changed. And if you look at what Aleistar Crowley believed, it's the darkest of the dark stuff."
Join me and Gonz as we expose and dissect the spiritual warfare and plans of the elite to enslave humanity within their "matrix of deviance."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment