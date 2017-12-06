MEN'S HEARTS WILL FAIL THEM FROM FEAR -- James Wesley Rawles

James Wesley Rawles, the author and founder of SurvivalBlog.com joins me to discuss current events, and both the near and long term outlook of the United States, and humanity. We discuss the pure fraud of the Russian hacking narrative, and the foul stench rising from the dying mainstream mockingbird news media that perpetuates it. And we round out the conversation with the one way to survive what is coming upon the earth: The full armor of God. Thank you for tuning in.
