London Bridge Attack (False Flag?) & Defango / George Webb Saga | 6.4.2017
Covering the latest news from the UK with the London Bridge "terror
attack". Looking at all the evidence and you get to decide if it looks
like a false flag / hoax. The exciting story is the Defango / Jason
Goodman / George Webb story. I'll explain. Taking calls.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment