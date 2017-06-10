Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

London Bridge Attack (False Flag?) & Defango / George Webb Saga | 6.4.2017


Covering the latest news from the UK with the London Bridge "terror attack". Looking at all the evidence and you get to decide if it looks like a false flag / hoax. The exciting story is the Defango / Jason Goodman / George Webb story. I'll explain. Taking calls.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers