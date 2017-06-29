Ken O'Keefe on the "Jewish Supremacist Talmudic Satanic Pedo Bankser Cult"
Ken O'Keefe: "These People [His Critics] Don't Know $hit" - 29/6/2017
Ken O'Keefe discusses the enemy inside the gates, JFK, the current slander/libel campaign against him and how it relates to the world citizen mission he founded, as well as the geopolitical influence of the "Jewish Supremacist Talmudic Satanic Pedo Bankser Cult".
Ken O'Keefe has let us know his accusers don't know anything, and that his World Citizen Solutions initiative is moving along just fine. However, we didn't get any details nor a timeline.
Besides from this very brief update, he goes on to his normal talking points on the "Jewish Supremacist Talmudic Satanic Pedo Bankster Cult," and his upcoming America tour, along with his girlfriend for good measure. Lastly, to be clear, we support and agree with Ken's overall message. We just want real details on his project! And, Ken even said it -- it has been about a year and a half.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment