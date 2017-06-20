Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Kathy Griffin Claims "Bullying" From President Trump, Plays Victim






 Regular CNN New Year's Eve special host and Democrat supporter Kathy Griffin posed ISIS-style with the bloody severed facsimile head of President Donald Trump. After a massive public outcry, Griffin called a press conference, played the victim and claimed she was bring bullied by "white men" and President Trump.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers