Karel Vorster - Millions Of S. Africa Whites Face Death
it's not racism when it's black on white, don't you know?
communist media in the West will not report on white genocide. RT nor any other Jew run state media... Edomite Jew has been on the road to exterminate all whites in the World... They have started both WW and laughed at millions of Anglo Saxons brother kill each other.based on false agenda... Look behind every conflict in the World and you will find The Rothschild Jew bank involved...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Karel Vorster
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment