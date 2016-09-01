Jon Rappoport - Shocking Shrinkage Of Our Language & Culture
Everything has been leveled down to the bottom in order to "uniformize" the entire world. One size fits all, one architecture from one end of the world to other, one culture, exactly that: make the world uniform in language, thought (language defines thought process), appearance, group think, group live, group everything. Art Deco was exactly the moment when it started and, interestingly enough, Art Deco started flourishing when government got involved in financing it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
