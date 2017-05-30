Jewish Rabbi Explains How Hitler Was Right!
Jewish Culture, epitomized by Hollywood, has negated America's former Christian Values to the point that these Hollywood Jews blatantly show simulated sex as "entertainment" on the public airwaves. Talmudism = Bolshevikism = Communism = Socialism = USSR/USSA/ESSR = NWO = the Talmud's expressed goal of a Jewish Utopia -- a world run by and for Jews. The 1917 so-called "Russian" revolution was a Jewish revolution, led by Lev Trotsky (Bronstein) and 300 other Russian-speaking Jews in NYC, who were funded by Wall St's Jacob Schiff of Kuhn, Loeb (Rothschild agents). Meanwhile the Rothschild-owned Federal Reserve Bank, founded in the US in 1913 with the help of traitors Pres. Wilson and his right-hand Jew adviser/communist/ phony "colonel" Edward Mandel House, began printing money at will and reaping the interest. This interest on money printed out of thin air was then used to buy the US Congress, both political parties, all mainstream media, and monopolize all essential commodities, especially oil. “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155). “. . . the discovery of the Jewish virus is one of the greatest revolutions that has taken place in the world. The battle in which we are engaged today is of the same sort as the battle waged, during the last century, by Pasteur and Koch. How many diseases have their origin in the Jewish virus! ... We shall regain our health only be eliminating the Jew.” - Adolf Hitler (quoted in Burleigh and Wippermann, Racial State, p. 107) “Germany is our public enemy number one. It is our object to declare war without mercy against her. One may be sure of this: We will lead that war!” – Bernard Lecache, the president of the “International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism,” in its newspaper “Droit de Vivre” (Right to Life), 9 November, 1938.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment