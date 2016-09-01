Jeff Berwick - Everything is a LIE!

I really like Jeff Berwick! I agree with him on 99% of everything
he says in this video! I do think we went to the moon using Tesla
antigravity per the testimony of Area 51 Scientist Ed Slade but I think
they did fake some stuff too. Who knows really! I am sure we have a
secret space program and we're on Mars already! Enjoy the show! Jeff
is a funny guy!
