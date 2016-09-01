It's All Coming Apart, This Is Where It Gets Scary
Comey testifies in front of congress and it did not go as planned. The deep state is in trouble and it is falling apart. There was not Russian investigation, Trump did not obstruct justice, but Comey turns out to be a leaker. The timelines do not match up to Comey's stories. Lavrov says CNN's reports of Russian hacking and planting fake news stories is ridiculous. Qatar is the scapegoat, they have been training the terrorist in their country and they are taking the fall now, the deep state is embedded in Qatar and the mission is to remove them. This will push Qatar closer to Iran and Russia, this is part of the plan. Syria allegedly fired on US troops but completely missed and the US fired back. This is exactly what the deep state wants, the event to start.
Posted by Bob Chapman
