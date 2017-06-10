It Is All Coming To An End, The Elite Are Terrified
The climate accord was about banks, corporations and bringing the 3rd world nations and the US to the same levels. The man who started the weather channel says climate change is a hoax. Bloomberg and other states are going to adhere to the climate accord. Haftar is now fighting the UN backed government. Russia and the US hold secret talks about the stopping the fighting in Syria. Assad says the war in Syria is coming to and end. The IS is on the run and in a short period of time he will have full control of the country. The London incident was about the BREXIT and the upcoming elections on June 8.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment