It Has Begun, The Elite Are Not Holding Back
Comey is prepared to testify in front of congress and it will reveal absolutely nothing when it is all said and done. NSA leaker has been caught leaking information, this looks to be a complete setup where the deep state thought they had classified info on Russian hacking and it turned out to be nothing. Russia rejects the document that was leaked saying it show no proof. Tillerson is instructed by Trump to repair relations with Russia. Middle east countries block Qatar, Qatar is now the scapegoat and this is where terrorism originated. Trump had a meeting in the middle east and gave these countries an ultimatum as the entire system breaks down. Trump is now broadcasting what he is doing. US forces in Syria have begun attacking areas around Raqqa.
