Is Bilderberg For or Against Donald Trump?
In this video Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange interviews Mark Anderson from the American Free Press, who has covered the Bilderberg meeting for many years. This is the 65th Bilderberg meeting.
It's Day 3 of the 2017 Bilderburg Conference, and Anderson lets Luke know who is attending the meeting from Trump's team.
Anderson brings Dr. Nadia Schadlow to Luke's attention, saying that Schadlow thinks Russia has "...a big grand master plan to target the West."
