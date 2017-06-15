IMF Warns, US Economy Uncertain As China's Credit Growth Poses A Risk
Toronto's housing bubble has exploded, houses are up for sale and there is no traffic which means there are no buyers. US productivity has stalled. Banco Popular is in trouble and the contagion is going to spread if the bank is not bailed in or bailed out, the central bankers are looking for a buyer of last resort to step in and save the bank. The IMF says that the US economy is uncertain and China credit growth poses a major risk. This is a warning that the economy is about to collapse.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment