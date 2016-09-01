If Fed Does THIS, The Stock Market Will COLLAPSE GUARANTEED!
The Fed has provided the stock market with its much needed assistance.
It has been living off of the nourishment of the ever-expanding balance
sheet. If this changes, we will have a MAJOR COLLAPSE of the stock
market. Just look at these upcoming indicators and witness the future.
There’s no other way around it.
